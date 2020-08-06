Floods: Government has come to standstill, alleges opposition

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah accused the state government of coming to a 'complete standstill', even as another flood loomed in parts of Karnataka. Shortly after the same, the Chief Minister's Office(CMO) issued a statement saying district-in-charge ministers of flood-hit districts will have to take decisions on any emergency flood relief works in their districts and funds will be released for the same.

"There is heavy downpour in various parts of Karnataka, disrupting livelihoods of many people. The govt has failed to come to their rescue. Do we even have an existing govt?" Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Government should immediately take decisions to ease the burden on people during the floods, he said, urging Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to identify shelter homes and relocate people from risky areas.

"It is said that even Revenue Minister R Ashok is under quarantine. Since Revenue Department has a large role in flood control and relief, CM Yediyurappa should make supplementary arrangements," Siddaramaiah said.



The statement issued by CMO, said that Yediyurappa has directed all district-in-charge ministers to take precautionary measures. "District-in-charge ministers of flood-hit districts should remain in their districts," he said, asking them to take a call on any work related to emergencies.

The district-in-charge ministers should visit flood-hit regions of the state and distribute relief for the affected victims, he added.

KPCC president Eshwar Khandre tweeted videos and images of large swathes of land inundated by River Krishna in parts of North Karnataka.

"Amidst the corona pandemic, heavy rainfall now has caused problems in Karnataka. The government should take precautionary measures now, than taking action after the rain causes damages," he said.



Coastal and Malnad districts of Karnataka have received very heavy rainfall during the past three days. India Meteorological Department has issued a red-alert for the region, again on Thursday.