Floods: Students struggle for marks cards attestation

Students of autonomous colleges under the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), hoping to get their marks cards attested at the VTU head office here, are running from pillar to post, thanks to the flood situation in the region.

Several students have travelled to Karnataka from various parts of the country for the attestation process. Most of them have been stranded as they have no means to reach Belagavi.

Students who want to apply for visa either for jobs or for higher studies are expected to have their marks cards attested by the university.

"I travelled from Delhi as my company informed that there could be prospects in future to travel abroad. I had to return from Bengaluru as I was informed that there were heavy rains in Belagavi and it was tough to travel there," said Surya (name changed), one of the students.

"Since I needed the attestation early, I thought I would reach Belagavi. Due to floods, I cancelled my plan and headed back to Chennai," said another student.

Dr Karisidappa, vice-chancellor, VTU said as many as 100 students come for attestations every day.

"We are requesting students to go to the Bengaluru office, if they are unable to make it to Belagavi. We have been asking students to submit applications there," he said.

Karisidappa said that these were students belonging to 17 autonomous colleges under the VTU who needed attestation.