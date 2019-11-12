Focus on connectivity, experiential tourism: Ravi

A new tourism master plan which will focus on the overall infrastructure development of tourist destinations in the state is on the anvil. Through this, the tourism department plans to increase its revenue contribution to the state’s GDP to 20% from the existing 14.8%.

Also, with a new tourism policy, the government hopes to create about 2 lakh direct jobs, Tourism Minister C T Ravi said. The government’s existing tourism policy ends next year.

Ravi participated in a phone-in programme organized by DH’s sister publication Prajavani on Tuesday, where he interacted with the public on various issues concerning state tourism.

Speaking on the sidelines, Ravi said the master plan would focus on improving inter-connectivity among various tourism destinations along with providing adequate security measures. “I am touring the state at the moment to understand the sector and its related issues in depth. I will conduct meetings with experts and entrepreneurs on how to take the master plan forward,” he said.

With a thrust on experiential tourism, the department will work towards skill development for tourist guides. Promoting local fests in tourist destinations was another point on the agenda. Traditional sports like Kambala will be promoted, Ravi added.

That apart, spiritual and religious tourism are on the department’s list. “We want to create circuits of different destinations. For instance, a circuit of Jain temples will have different destinations in the country and help tourists visit all such temples in a loop,” Ravi said.

In response to a question from a caller with regard to illegal encroachments near Aihole and Pattadkal monuments, Ravi said the government would make efforts in removing them. “People residing on encroached properties here will be rehabilitated,” he said.

Eco zones’ protection

While the government is looking towards improving the overall infrastructure of tourist destinations, if such destinations are in eco-sensitive areas, the government would not interfere with nature, the minister said. “There are demands for hotels and roads in certain locations in Western Ghats. In the name of infrastructure, we cannot spoil nature,” Ravi said.