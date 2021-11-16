Focus on R&D of implementable innovations: Venkaiah

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, on Monday, suggested universities in the country to focus on research and development of innovations that are implementable.

Delivering the 6th annual convocation address at PES University in Bengaluru on Monday, he said, “rather than academic patents, the universities should go for implementable patents,” to give a fillip to economy and industry.

Naidu said the country must urgently adopt a multidisciplinary approach to research and innovation.

“We must strengthen industry-institute linkages for better research outcomes. Socially relevant research and technologies are the need of the hour,” he said.

He said climate change and sustainable development should be given importance.

“We frequently read news reports about increasing pollution in Indian cities. I would urge our educational institutions to come up with technological solutions to such pressing problems,” Naidu

said.

He advised authors of technical books to make them easily understandable to students.

The Vice President hailed the initiatives taken by PES University.

“I am happy to know that PES University is focusing on training students in modern areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G technologies, robotics and biotechnology,” he said.

Naidu urged private institutions to participate in space exploration activities.

“The government has brought far-reaching reforms in the space sector aimed at boosting private sector participation. I would urge our private institutions and universities to make the best use of this opportunity,”

added.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, chancellor of PES University Prof M R Doreswamy, pro-vice chancellor Prof D Jawahar, vice chancellor Dr J Suryaprasad and registrar Dr K S Sridhar were present.

As many as 2,249 students received degrees at the convocation. Twenty two students received gold medals and 59 students bagged silver

medals.

