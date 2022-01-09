Folk theatre artist Basavalingayya Hiremath passes away

Folk theatre artist Basavalingayya Hiremath passes away

He is survived by wife Vishweshwari and a son

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Jan 09 2022, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 05:42 ist
Basavalingayya Hiremath. Credit: DH Photo

Renowned folk artist and theatre personality Basavalingayya Hiremath (63) passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru, in the early hours of Sunday.

He is survived by wife Vishweshwari and a son.

Basavalingayya was undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital for some time. His body was kept at his Saptapur residence in Dharwad for public viewing on Sunday. The last rites of Hiremath will be held at his native Bailur village in Kittur taluk at 10 am on
Monday.

Basavalingayya had passion for folklore since his childhood. He had preserved over 500 songs by travelling extensively in north Karnataka. After graduating from Neelakanteshwara Natya Sangh (Neenaasam), he took folk theatre as his profession.

Basavalingayya had made a name for himself with his performance in three-hour-long play Sri Krishna Parijata. It was enacted in Doddata folk theatre style. The play has seen over 1,000 performances Karnataka and beyond.

In a bid to conserve the rich folk culture and tradition of the region, he had established the ‘Dharwad Janapada Samshidhana Samsthe’. 

He also holds the credit of conserving Santa Shishunal Sharief songs and popularising them to the present generation.

Basavalingayya was honoured with a Karnataka Rajyotsava award for his lifetime achievement in folk theatre

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Folk singers
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bharath Subramaniyam is India's 73rd chess Grandmaster

Bharath Subramaniyam is India's 73rd chess Grandmaster

Bengal reports all-time high of 24,287 Covid cases

Bengal reports all-time high of 24,287 Covid cases

Age of e-waste: Some ways to manage a toxic problem

Age of e-waste: Some ways to manage a toxic problem

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

 