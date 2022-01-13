Foot march was a DKS-Siddaramaiah contest: BJP

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar, on Thursday, said the Congress’ Mekedatu foot march was actually a competition between D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, on who should be the party’s chief ministerial face.

“The Congress high command tried to pour water on Shivakumar’s wish of becoming the CM and helped the spread of Covid-19 by allowing the march,” Ravikumar said at a news conference.

“And, to ensure that Shivakumar alone does not benefit from the march, Siddaramaiah participated despite ill health.”

Also Read | Congress leadership overrides Shivakumar's call to march on

This is not the first time the BJP has targeted Congress, especially the no-love-lost relationship between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

“Siddaramaiah does not want Shivakumar to become strong and emerge as an alternative leader in the old Mysuru region. That’s why Siddaramaiah is plotting to bring an abrupt end to the (foot march). Beware, Shivakumar, you have an enemy right next to you,” the BJP said in a tweet.

Ravikumar also targeted the high command for not stepping in earlier to end the march.

“Whatever the High Court said was something the government had also told the Congress earlier. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah did not care for the CM’s plea, the appeals by ministers, public sentiment and even editorials in the press, and went ahead with the march,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos