For fish-loving travellers to Mangaluru, a delicious meal coming up!

To ensure nutritious food for bus and railway passengers, the Fisheries College in Mangaluru will now provide jowar, rice, ragi roti, along with fish delicacies, at a low price.

To ensure that fish lovers from North Karnataka, coastal districts and other parts of the state get nutritious food cheaply, the college has readied Matsya Siri, which will be launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on October 21.

Matsya Siri is available in a combo pack with rice, jowar and ragi roti with prawn chutney, prawn pickle and fish chips. Separate packs are also available.

Keeping in mind both safety and health, the college decided to come out with these seafood delicacies. It has been prepared keeping in mind passengers travelling in KSRTC buses and trains.

Fisheries College Dean, Dr Senthil Vel said, “Many times, people do not wish to have food from restaurants and hotels while travelling during the night. Thus, migrant labourers get deprived of nutritious food. As the packet of fish delicacies is available at a minimum price, it will benefit the common man.”

He said the entire process would be completed within a week.

The food packets will be supplied to all 40 KFDC stalls and will be made available to people soon.

"The food has been prepared while keeping in mind food safety and quality. Only a restricted quantity has been prepared. The delicacy will be introduced in the market," said Dr Vel.