Forge alliances in ULBs to keep BJP out: Cong

After finishing at the top in the recent urban local bodies (ULB) elections, the Congress on Monday issued a fiat to its grassroots leadership that they should forge alliances with the JD(S) and independents to keep the BJP out of power.

Of the 1,361 seats across 61 ULBs that went to polls just days after the Lok Sabha election results, the Congress has won 562, the BJP 406 and the JD(S) 202. Independents have won 178 seats. On its own, the Congress has a majority in 18 ULBs, whereas the BJP won a majority in 13. The Congress can join hands with the JD(S) to stake claim in five CMCs, 20 TMCs and seven TPs, where it has not won on its own.

“In most places, Congress and JD(S) candidates have won and are in majority. In such places, control should be gained with the support of JD(S) and independents. Wherever we have good numbers, we should join hands with the JD(S). We should support JD(S) wherever they are in majority. Where both parties don’t have enough numbers, we should get the support of independents. At no cost should alliance be formed with BJP,” KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a note.