Forgery: Ind MLA, two others booked

The Indi police have booked Indi MLA Yeshvantrayagouda Patil and two others on charges of forging the signature of a contestant to get elected unopposed as director of Bhimashankar co-operative sugar factory.

MLA Patil is the main accused in the forgery case. His supporters Mallanagouda Patil and Jettyappa Ravali are made second and third accused.

Elections to three directors posts of Bhimashankar co-operative sugar factory were held in February 2019. Apart from MLA, Mallanagouda Patil and Jettyappa Ravali, former MLA Sarvabhouma Bagali’s son Sanket Bagali was also in the fray.

In the complaint to Indi police, Sanketh Bagali alleged, “On the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Feb 18, Mallanagouda threatened my father with dire consequences if I do not withdraw. All three accused forged signature of my proposer-brother Dr Santosh Bagali, prepared fake documents to project I’ve withdrawn my nomination.”

The complainant told DH, “Back in February, the police refused to accept my complaint. We moved the Karnataka High Court Kalaburagi bench seeking a direction to the Indi police to accept our complaint and take up investigations. Based on the court direction, the Indi police have registered an FIR,” Sanketh said.