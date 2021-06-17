Form district committees to develop, maintain lakes, HC tells Karnataka govt

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to constitute district-level committees for the purpose of maintenance and development of lakes/tanks in districts.

These committees will be set up in each district except the areas within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, passed this order by modifying the directions issued by the court on April 11, 2012. The order was passed on an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the Environmental Support Group. The IA sought modification to the earlier order so as to enable formation of lake protection committees at grassroots level.

The district committees will be headed by respective deputy commissioners. The committee will have respective ZP chief executive officers, senior officers of Forest Department, Minor Irrigation Department and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) as members. The member-secretary of the respective district legal services authority will be the secretary of the committee.