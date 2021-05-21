Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Krishna passes away

Former speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Krishna, popularly known as K R Pete Krishna died of health issues in Mangaluru on Friday.

He was 80.

Krishna was suffering from cancer and was being treated in Chennai.

He died at his residence in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru.

He was born in Kothamaranahally village in Krishnarajpet taluk, Mandya district, on July 1, 1941.

Krishna served as a member of K R Pet Taluk Board from 1978 to 1983. He was general secretary of the Janata Party for Mandya district between 1980 and 1985.

Krishna was elected to Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1985 and became minister of sericulture and animal husbandry in 1988.

He was re-elected in 1994 from K R Pet on the Janata Dal ticket and resigned from the post after being elected as MP from Mandya constituency.

He was elected as Speaker in 2004.

