Former Karnataka Chief Justice S Mohan dies at 90

Former Supreme Court judge Dr S Mohan, who also served as Chief Justice of Karnataka and acting governor of the state, passed away here on Friday due to age-related illness. He was 90.

Mohan breathed his last at 6:10 pm at a private hospital where he was admitted, his family said. A legal luminary and an established writer, Justice Mohan was born in 1930 and graduated from the prestigious Presidency College here.

After serving as a lawyer and holding several positions in the judiciary, Justice Mohan was appointed as acting chief justice of the Madras High Court in 1988 and his position was confirmed the corresponding year.

He also served as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court for a few months in 1989 before he was appointed as acting governor of the southern state in February 1990, a post he held till May that year.

Justice Mohan was sworn in as the judge of the Supreme Court on October 7, 1990, and retired on February 11, 1995. An established writer, he authored 11 books in English on varied subjects and seven in his mother tongue Tamil.

Justice Mohan, who specialised in Constitutional Law, was also an excellent orator and participated in several international conferences in both India and abroad. After his retirement, he also served as chairman of the National Cyber Safety and Security Standards.

A sports enthusiast, Justice Mohan was also appointed by the Madras High Court to ensure free and fair elections in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2004.

DMK president M K Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss condoled Justice Mohan's death.