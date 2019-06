Congress leader and former MLA M Sathyanarayan, who represented Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, passed away at his residence in Gungral Chatra here on Thursday night.

He was 74 and suffering age-related ailments. Sathyanarayan leaves behind wife Lakshmi, sons Arunkumar, Jagadish and daughter S Sunitha.

He elected from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in 2008 as Congress party candidate after Siddaramaiah shifted to Varuna seat.