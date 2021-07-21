Former union minister Oscar Fernandes remains critical

The condition of former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes continued to be critical on Wednesday.

There was slight improvement in his condition with movement in his hands and legs, said Congress leader and former minister M B Patil, who visited the hospital in Mangaluru where Fernandes is undergoing treatment. A team of expert doctors from Udupi and Manipal are monitoring his health condition.

If required, telemedicine facility will also be arranged for his treatment, said M B Patil. Patil said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi are in touch with Fernandes' family and are enquiring about his health.

The 80-year-old veteran leader sustained a head injury while performing yoga at his residence. He had visited Yenepoya hospital for his routine dialysis and during the check-up he was found to be suffering from clot in his brain on Tuesday and was shifted to ICU.

Former union minister Janardhan Poojary too visited the hospital to enquire on the health condition of Oscar Fernandes.