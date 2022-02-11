Forum plans signature campaign against Anti-conversion Bill

The National Solidarity Forum has launched a campaign to collect one lakh signatures against the controversial Karnataka Protection of Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021.

Congress leader Margaret Alva, in a letter, has urged the state government to withdraw the law to prevent the persecution of the Christian community.

The Forum will collect 1 lakh signatures of people from all religious faiths and backgrounds, stated a letter by Alva. The campaign was to dissuade the government from passing the legislation.

Alva said that the Forum had petitioned other state governments where similar legislation was passed to withdraw them, “in view of harm and persecution that have been unleashed on the Christians in the country.”

The controversial legislation was tabled by the government in the winter session of the legislature held in Belagavi. Though BJP had defended the legislation, it had attracted widespread opposition from religious minority groups - especially the Christian community.

While the Bill was cleared by the state Legislative Assembly, it was not passed by the Legislative Council.

Check out DH's latest videos