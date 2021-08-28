Four arrested for rape of minor in Belagavi

The survivor's parents have named five persons in the complaint

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 28 2021, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 00:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Even as the state is still struggling to come to terms with a gang-rape of a college student in Mysuru, another dastardly incident of rape has surfaced. This time in Belagavi district, where a minor girl, aged 16, was allegedly raped by a gang of five persons at a village in Mudalagi taluk.

The incident came to light on Thursday, 20 days after the heinous crime, after the survivor's parents lodged a complaint with Ghataprabha police.
Acting swiftly, the police arrested four persons and the hunt is on to nab the fifth accused

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told DH that the alleged incident took place over 20 days ago and a complaint was filed only on Thursday.

The survivor's parents have named five persons in the complaint and cases under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been booked against the accused, he said.

The SP, however, said that there's more to this (alleged incident) than what meets the eye. The police are investigating it.

Belagavi
rape
Arrest
Karnataka

