Four-day bird survey at BRT forest from Jan 26

The forest department is conducting Bird Survey-2023, at Biligiri Ranganatha Swami Temple (BRT) tiger reserve, from January 26 to 29.

The forest department is conducting the census, in association with Eco Volunteers Group of India.

The survey is being conducted after a gap of 11 years, it is said.

Ornithologist and environmentalist Salim Ali had identified more than 100 birds in the forest in 1939.

As many as 274 bird varieties were identified in the forest till 2011. The bird census conducted in 2012 identified eight new species of birds.

So far, 282 species of birds have been identified at BRT range.

Three-day bird census was conducted in 2021. Bird identification and workshop was conducted, along with an attempt to create awareness on the importance of protecting BRT forest.

Speaking to DH, Deep J Contractor, conservator of forests, BRT range and also Tiger Project Director said, the bird survey is being conducted to find if there are any new species.

“The registration will be held till January 18. There is a good response for this. We are planning to provide opportunities for 50 to 70 volunteers,” she said.

The volunteers will be grouped and will travel on predetermined routes and record the birds.

The list of birds already identified will be provided to them. If the new species is identified, they will record the details, she informed.