Four die as lorry falls into deep ditch on Agumbe ghat 

As many as four persons have reportedly died and five others been injured when a lorry fell into a deep ditch while it was negotiating the cross number 9 on Agumbe ghat road in Thirthahalli taluk that connects Shivamogga district with Udupi.

According to police, the injured persons have been admitted to KMC hospital in Manipal and their condition is said to be critical.

Agumbe and Hebri police rushed to the spot. The incident took place when the lorry was heading towards Someshwara of Udupi district from Agumbe.