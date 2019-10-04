Four from Aurad killed in head-on collision

Aurad (Bidar District): Four people from Aurad taluk, who were returning after visiting a temple at Tuljapur, Osmanabad district, Maharastra, were killed on the spot in a head-on collision near Umarga on Friday.

Two of the deceased are Chandrakanth Biradar (55), a resident of Hippalgaon and Deepak Chandrakanth (20) Dhupatmahagaon. Names of two other victims are yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Satish (22), a resident of Dhupatmahagaon, was critically injured in the accident. He is being treated at a hospital at Solapur, Maharastra.

According to the police, a speeding unidentified vehicle hit the car in which the victims were returning near Umarga, Osmanabad.