Four-hour-long downpour wreak havoc on Yadgir

A heavy downpour brought Yadgir town to a standstill on Wednesday. Skies opened up at 12 noon and it poured for next four hours leaving the town waterlogged.

Many houses and shops in the low-lying areas were inundated with water following the incessant rain. The showers turned Chittapur Road, Station Road and Gandhi Circle into streams.

Torrential rains that lashed parts of the district have infused new life into the water bodies.

A few alert villagers of Pagalapur near Yadgir rescued a woman, who was crossing the overflowing stream.

Cooking utensils and food grains at an anganwadi centre at Mudnal Tanda in Gurumatkal taluk washed away after the rainwater gushed into the centre.

The renewed monsoon activity over the district has triggered panic among the farmers. They fear prolonged wet weather will dent green gram crop.

Parts of Kalaburagi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada districts witnessed moderate rain on Wednesday. Hubballi city, which witnessed the overcast conditions till noon, received heavy showers towards the evening.

Meanwhile, the outflow from Almatti reservoir was increased on Wednesday. The outflow clocked at 46,130 cusecs while the inflow was 27,658 cusecs. The water level in the reservoir has decreased to 517.50 metres and the storage stood at 92.46 tmcft as on July 15.

The water level in Krishna downstream has increased, sparking concerns among the people of the villages located on the banks. The backwaters of Narayanapur are posing a flood threat to the historic Sangamanath Temple in Kudalasangama.

Several parts of coastal and Malnad districts recorded mild to moderate rain on Wednesday.

Yellow alert

However, the coastal districts, are likely to witness heavy showers in the next five days. According to India Meteorological Department, heavy rain, coupled with thunder activity, is most likely to lash Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts for next five days starting Thursday.