Four Hubballi youths drown in tank

Four youths from the city drowned in Devaragudihal tank in the Hubballi Rural taluk on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Ayan Moulasab Unkal (19), Suban Ahmed Honyal (19), Jaunaid Mustaq Sayed (20) and Syed Suban Sayed Ali Bilal (20), all residents of fish market area at Ganeshpet.

Seven friends had gone to the tank in evening. One of them slipped into the tank, three others entered the water in a bid to save him eventually all four met the watery grave, police said.

The police and firefighters, with the help of villagers, fished out bodies and shifted them to KIMS hospital. The Hubballi Rural police have registered a case.