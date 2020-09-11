Four injured in LPG cylinder blast in Kalaburagi

Four injured in LPG cylinder blast in Kalaburagi

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS,
  • Sep 11 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 23:30 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

As many as four persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Chowdeshwari Nagar of the city on Friday morning.

The incident took place at the house of Ramesh Firozabad due to a gas leak while connecting another cylinder after the one in use got exhausted while cooking. The cylinder exploded as soon as a woman, Shashikala, tried to light the stove.

Shashikala has been admitted to United Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. Firozabad, his daughter Ambika and son Mallinath sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital. 

The impact of the explosion was such that it shattered the windows and doors of the house, sending waves of panic through the residents of the surrounding houses.

A case has been registered at Raghavendra Nagar police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kalaburagi

What's Brewing

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

 