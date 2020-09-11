Four injured in LPG cylinder blast in Kalaburagi

As many as four persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Chowdeshwari Nagar of the city on Friday morning.

The incident took place at the house of Ramesh Firozabad due to a gas leak while connecting another cylinder after the one in use got exhausted while cooking. The cylinder exploded as soon as a woman, Shashikala, tried to light the stove.

Shashikala has been admitted to United Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. Firozabad, his daughter Ambika and son Mallinath sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital.

The impact of the explosion was such that it shattered the windows and doors of the house, sending waves of panic through the residents of the surrounding houses.

A case has been registered at Raghavendra Nagar police station.