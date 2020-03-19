Four killed, 8 injured as tractor toppless

Four people were killed on the spot, while eight others were injured as a tractor trailer in which they were travelling toppled near Kattebennur cross in the taluk on Thursday.

The deceased are Geetha Angadi, Sunitha Soppin, Kalamma Heggajji and Veeranna Jakkannavar, all residents of Dasanahalli. The injured are being treated at a hospital.

They were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at Beerabbi village.

Jakkannavar, who drove the tractor recklessly, lost control when he approached the cross and the tractor trailer toppled, said the police.

A few people, who were working in nearby fields, rescued those struck in mangled remains. A case has been registered.