Four-laning of Sakleshpur-Maranahalli stretch to be completed after monsoon: Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the work on four-laning of Hassan-Sakleshpur-Maranahalli section of National Highway (NH) - 75 had been taken up and it would be completed after monsoon.

Replying to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna (JD-S), the minister said that out of about 45 km of project length, four-laning in 30 km is complete. Another 5-km stretch is also targeted to be completed by June, 2023. The widening in the 10-km stretch requires road closure due to restricted width of Right of Way (RoW), which will be taken up after monsoon.

The minister also said that to keep the road in good condition, maintenance work has been awarded between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli covering 10 km on January 9, 2023, and work has already started. The land, including forest land for construction of Hassan-Maranahalli Road, has already been acquired.

Gadkari said that work for the project was delayed due to a number of reasons, including insolvency proceedings of the main contractor, delay in blasting permission, heavy rainfall, Covid-19 pandemic, and slow progress by contractor