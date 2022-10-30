Four stab youth in Shivamogga, case registered

Four unidentified persons reportedly stabbed a man when he refused to give his mobile phone to them near Hotel Royal Orchid on BH road late Sunday.

The miscreants followed the injured, identified by the police as Ashok Prabhu, and hit his face with a sharp object. He immediately ran towards a shop for safety. Later, he was taken to McCann hospital in Shivamogga city for treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

Police are collecting CCTV footage to identify the assailants. Doddapete police registered a case and the investigation is on.