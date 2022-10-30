Four stab youth in Shivamogga, case registered

Four stab youth in Shivamogga, case registered

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 30 2022, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 23:56 ist

Four unidentified persons reportedly stabbed a man when he refused to give his mobile phone to them near Hotel Royal Orchid on BH road late Sunday. 

The miscreants followed the injured, identified by the police as Ashok Prabhu, and hit his face with a sharp object. He immediately ran towards a shop for safety. Later, he was taken to McCann hospital in Shivamogga city for treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

Police are collecting CCTV footage to identify the assailants. Doddapete police registered a case and the investigation is on. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

shivamogga
Stabbing
Karnataka
Police

What's Brewing

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

 