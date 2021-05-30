Four teenagers drown in Bhima river

Four teenagers drown in Bhima river

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • May 30 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 02:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four teenagers, including three girls, drown in Bhima river while swimming at Lavagi on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border on Sunday.

Deceased are: Arathi (13) and Vittal, both children of Shivananda Parshetti of Lavagi, and Sameeksha (14) and Arpitha (13), daughters of Shivaji Tanawade of the village.

Only Arathi's body had been fished out of the river. Search operation is underway to recover three bodies. All four were swept away by the strong current of Bhima river while swimming.

The Mandrup police in Maharashtra have registered a case.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

bhima river
Drown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 