Four teenagers drown in Bhima river

Four teenagers, including three girls, drown in Bhima river while swimming at Lavagi on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border on Sunday.

Deceased are: Arathi (13) and Vittal, both children of Shivananda Parshetti of Lavagi, and Sameeksha (14) and Arpitha (13), daughters of Shivaji Tanawade of the village.

Only Arathi's body had been fished out of the river. Search operation is underway to recover three bodies. All four were swept away by the strong current of Bhima river while swimming.

The Mandrup police in Maharashtra have registered a case.