Fourth phase of Covid vaccination in stages, 'based on availability': BSY

Yediyurappa said that around 5.9 lakh doses of vaccines were available in the state

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Apr 29 2021, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 20:01 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

The fourth phase of vaccination for Covid that includes those in the 18-45 age group will be carried out in different stages in Karnataka, and will continue "based on availability", according to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The remark came amidst complaints that though people of the age group had registered for vaccinations from May 1, they were yet to be allotted slots at vaccination centres due to a shortage of vaccines.

Pharmaceutical companies are enhancing their production capacity. A third vaccine is also being introduced. "Under these circumstances, vaccination drive will continue based on availability of vaccine," Yediyurappa said in a statement.

With just a day left for the launch of fourth phase of vaccination, Yediyurappa said that around 5.9 lakh doses of vaccines were available in the state.  "So far, the Government of India has supplied 99.4 lakh doses of vaccine to the State and 93.50 lakh doses were administered," the CM said.

State government is procuring one crore doses of vaccine. Work order is placed for the additional doses, he said, adding that the fourth phase of vaccination will be taken up in stages, Yediyurappa added.

