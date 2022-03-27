Fragile, handle with care: Experts on exam-bound kids

A 16-year-old boy from Bengaluru recently dialled the Child Line (108) and counsellors who attended the call were shocked to know that the boy had suicidal tendencies due to examination stress.

Two days ago, a class 8 boy killed himself as he was caught while copying during the examinations at a private school in Bengaluru.

At a private college in Bengaluru, a 19-year-old girl killed herself by jumping from the paying guest building as she was caught indulging in examination malpractice.

These incidents prove that students who are writing examinations almost after two years are in tremendous stress, as they have lost confidence to face it.

Bharati Singh, chief of Sa-Mudra Foundation, said, “Parents and teachers have to understand the ability of kids and should not pressure them to score more,” she said.

Helpline

The helpline of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board for SSLC students ( 98803 96331/108) is receiving 50 to 60 calls per day. Students are narrating issues like subject confusion and urge to withdraw from exams.

Nagasimha G Rao, child rights activist, advises teachers to counsel students before the exams.

“The pandemic has changed several things, including friendships. Children don’t have anyone to share emotions. Teachers and parents have to handle them with care,” he said.

