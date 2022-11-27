Free implants for 500 kids with congenital hearing loss: Sudhakar

As many as 500 children aged under six years and born with congenital hearing loss will be provided free cochlear implants, announced Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday.

The devices will be provided as part of the Hearing Impairment Free Karnataka announced in the 2022-23 budget. Sudhakar said the initiative was aimed at freeing Karnataka from hearing impairments and eliminating hearing loss in children aged under six years.

In the current financial year, 1,939 children aged under six have been identified with hearing impairment.

Most of them have suffered from congenital deafness mainly due to the consumption of medicines, viral infection, suffocation and shock in the mother during the prenatal period, Sudhakar said.

A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that helps children with severe and profound hearing loss hear sounds.

It is inserted into the cochlear of the inner ear. The processor of the device is placed behind the ear, and the hearing mechanism of the human body that had been dormant starts working and transmits audio signals to the brain.

The procedure will be performed at 20 hospitals including KC General Hospital, Indira Gandhi Children’s Institute, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, BMCRI and KIMS, Hubballi.

The eligible children will be sent to taluk and district-level hospitals for further evaluation and management, Sudhakar said.

At present, 652 such children have been identified in the state, out of which 586 children are receiving treatment at various levels.

So far, 62 children have been operated upon and 258 children are being monitored.

Initially, 142 children will be receiving hearing aid treatment, he said, according to a statement issued by his office.