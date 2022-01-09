Free petrol for participants

Free petrol was arranged for those who participated in the padayatra, due to which a heavy rush was witnessed in petrol pumps along Kanakapura-Sangama road.
Coupons for fuel worth Rs 300-500 was distributed at gram panchayat level ahead of the padayatra for participants.
