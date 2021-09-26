'Free police from giving money to politicians'

Free police, revenue officers from giving money to politicians, Bidari asks govt

'Those who pay bribe to the politicians will indulge in corruption to compensate for the bribe paid to the government', he said

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Sep 26 2021, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 19:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Retired Director General and Inspector General of Police Shankar Mahadev Bidari stated that unless the politicians stop collecting money for postings and transfers from officials of home and revenue departments, it is not possible to eradicate corruption in government departments.

Inaugurating retired police officers bhavan, here on Sunday, he said the government, irrespective of any party that comes to power, has cultivated the practice of collecting money from police officers and revenue department officers for postings and transfers. Those who pay bribe to the politicians will indulge in corruption to compensate for the bribe paid to the government. So politicians must end this practice, he demanded.

"Police, judges, and advocates must be allowed to discharge their duties promptly. In many developed countries like America, France, Japan, children of president are punished if they go against the rule. But in India, VIPs are not punished at all. People with poor background are punished. People who looted crores of rupees are shielded in India. The judiciary system must be strengthened for the progress of a nation. BJP, Congress and JD(S) leaders promise voters that they would develop the state if they are voted to power. It is nothing but a myth as all parties are the same with regard to corruption," he said.

