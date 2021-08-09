Free training for Dakshina Kannada police aspirants

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has initiated a novel programme of imparting training to aspirants who wish to join the police department. A one-month free crash course will be imparted to those interested.

The Commissioner said that very few people from Dakshina Kannada district join police force. There are few officers and personnel from the district in City Police Commissionerate and DK police jurisdiction.

A team of PSIs, who were recruited recently to the police force, and personnel from the department will impart the training. The first preference will be given to aspirants from the district. Later, aspirants from Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts will be considered for the training, Kumar said.

Those who wish to take part in the crash course should furnish their address, along with proof of physical test passed by them for PSI or constable post in any unit. The aspirants should also mandatorily furnish an RT-PCR negative certificate, the commissioner added.

Kumar said that it is a 30-day crash course. Arrangements have been made for both male and female aspirants. In the first batch, 100 aspirants will be trained. Separate arrangements have been made for lodging, food of women and men aspirants. The aspirants have to mandatorily stay at the facilities arranged in Mangaluru, the commissioner said.

The course will be held from 8 am to 8 pm. The study materials should be purchased by the aspirants. Those interested can register for the workshop at the registration desk set up at police commissioner’s office in Mangaluru from August 9 by furnishing all the required documents, he added.

Kumar said that the management of St Aloysius College in the city has arranged the classrooms, facilities to stay and library for those who will take part in the training.