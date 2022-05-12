Free treatment for kids with haemophilia, thalassemia

The Cabinet decided on Thursday to offer free treatment to children suffering from haemophilia, thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia.

According to government estimates, one in 5,000 male kids has haemophilia, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, noting that treatment for the condition was expensive.

Haemophilia is a condition preventing blood clots among patients. There are around 4,000-5,000 such patients and the government will provide them free medicine using state government and National Health Mission funds, he said, adding that Rs 29 crore is allocated for the purpose.

Similarly, the government allocated Rs 15 crore for procuring medicine to treat thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia.

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to increase the construction cost of Anubhava Mantapa, coming up in Basava Kalyan in Bidar district from Rs 500 crore to Rs 612 crore.

According to the government, the price revision was based on the new schedule of rates, owing to a significant rise in the cost of raw materials.

In other decisions, the Cabinet cleared a new cyber security policy, Rs 100 crore for infrastructure development at Peenya industrial area, and gave the approval to notify the Karnataka private security agency rules.

Heated debate

According to sources, the Cabinet meeting witnessed a heated debate on a proposal to increase the quantum of land in KIADB areas reserved for SC/STs.

At present, 22.5 per cent of land is reserved for SC/STs. One minister said “everyone” opposed a plan to increase this reservation.

“All ministers said this would be misused as only the rich and influential will benefit,” the minister said, adding that no decision was taken on the matter.