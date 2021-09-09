Fresh probe ordered into Mysuru, Mandya ‘land grab’ cases

The Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of land encroachment in Mysuru and Mandya that will be carried out by the deputy commissioners of the two districts.

The government also withdrew Commissioner for Survey, Settlement & Land Records Munish Moudgil’s order for resurvey of lands that are allegedly encroached.

The said lands are spread over several survey numbers in Mysuru and Mandya. In the fresh order issued by the Revenue department, the Mysuru and Mandya DCs have been given three weeks to submit a report to the government. At no cost should they delegate the inquiry work, the order states.

Moudgil had constituted a team to resurvey lands allegedly encroached.

Check out DH's latest videos