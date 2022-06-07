'Fresh revision of textbooks based on public feedback'

Fresh revision of textbooks based on public feedback: B C Nagesh

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 07 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 05:49 ist

After meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said a fresh revision of the new textbooks will be based on public opinion.

He said the government will put drafts of the texts revised by all the three committees in the public domain for this purpose. 

"Let people compare all the three versions and decide who dropped and added what. If they find any errors, objections can be submitted to Karnataka Text Book Society," he said.

According to Nagesh, the copies of textbooks, revised by the Rohith Chakratirtha Committee, are already available in the public domain and it will take 10 days to upload the version by the two previous committees headed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa and G S Mudambadithaya.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
B C Nagesh
Textbook
textbook revision

What's Brewing

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

 