Fresh revision of textbooks based on public feedback: B C Nagesh

After meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said a fresh revision of the new textbooks will be based on public opinion.

He said the government will put drafts of the texts revised by all the three committees in the public domain for this purpose.

"Let people compare all the three versions and decide who dropped and added what. If they find any errors, objections can be submitted to Karnataka Text Book Society," he said.

According to Nagesh, the copies of textbooks, revised by the Rohith Chakratirtha Committee, are already available in the public domain and it will take 10 days to upload the version by the two previous committees headed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa and G S Mudambadithaya.