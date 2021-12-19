Friday violence not cops' failure, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the police had been directed to take “long-term” measures to prevent vandalism incidents.

“Strict action will be taken against all those involved in vandalism. I have spoken to the Home minister and he has given instructions to police officials to take stern action. Arrests are already made,” the chief minister told media persons here on Saturday.

“The statues of patriots have been installed as a mark of respect for their sacrifice. It is not right to damage such statues,” Bommai said.

The chief minister said that Home Secretary and Director General of Police will hold talks with their Maharashtra counterparts to provide security to Kannadigas residing in Maharashtra

“Police have taken timely action against those responsible for the violence and stoning of government vehicles. Law and order in our state is our responsibility and in Maharashtra their responsibility,” he added. He denied that the violence on Friday night was due to police failure.

Check out DH's latest videos