From the Newsroom: India fined for slow over-rate in first ODI; criminal case against Yediyurappa's political secretary

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slams Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Haryana Police has booked state Bhartiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and several farmers on attempt to murder; National Security Advisor Ajit Doval takes part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue in Colombo among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives; Indian cricket team was fined 20% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the series-opening first ODI in Sydney; police have registered a criminal case against the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary N R Santosh and Islamic State-linked extremists kill four people in Indonesia.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh vehemently slammed Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly accusing the former of instigating the farmers for protest.

Responding to allegations of the farmers' protest being politically motivated and backed by Khalistan, Singh made a strong statement.

"Is Amarinder Khalistani? What non-sense is this? Once they say Amarinder is heading it, once they say Khalistan is heading it. Tell them to make up their mind first," Singh told News 18.

Khattar had earlier said that the protesting farmers include Khalistanis.

Haryana Police has booked state Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and several farmers on attempt to murder, rioting, causing obstruction in government duty and other charges for violations during their "Delhi Chalo" march, officials said on Saturday.

A case was registered on November 26 under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing any public servant in discharge of public functions) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) among others at the Parao police station on a complaint from Head Constable Pardeep Kumar as hundreds of farmers assembled on the GT road near Ambala Cantt to proceed towards the national capital.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue in Colombo among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with India and the Maldives.

The meeting is taking place after six years - the last meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014.

The Indian cricket team was fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the series opening first ODI in Sydney.

India took an unprecedented four hours and six minutes to complete their 50 overs during their 66-run loss in the first ODI.

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at 40 locations across three states including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers.

The searches which are primarily spread across West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

The officials said that the search operations are going on at 40 locations, with some people involved in the illegal trade and smuggling of coal being raided by the agency.

The Sadashivanagar police have registered a criminal case against the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary N R Santosh for allegedly attempting to kill himself in his Dollars Colony residence by consuming sleeping pills on Friday night.

According to a senior officer, the case has been registered under IPC section 309. "We are going to question Santosh after he recovers and further necessary action will be taken," the officer added.

Santosh is suspected to have consumed more than 10 sleeping pills around 7.15 pm. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The police are tight-lipped about the reason behind the extreme step of Santosh.

Islamic State-linked extremists killed four people in a remote Christian community on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, authorities said Saturday, with one victim beheaded and another burned to death.

The group of sword-and-gun wielding attackers ambushed Lembantongoa village in Central Sulawesi province Friday morning, killing several residents and torching half a dozen homes, including one used for regular prayers and services, police said. But authorities pointed the finger at the Sulawesi-based East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT), one of dozens of radical groups across the Southeast Asian archipelago that have pledged allegiance to IS.