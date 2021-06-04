From the Newsroom: Karnataka cancels II PUC examination; SSLC exams in 3rd week of July

In your evening news brief, Karnataka cancels II PUC examination and SSLC exams to take place in 3rd week of July; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged for 6th time in a row, and Ministry of Defence clears mega naval project to build 6 submarines.

Here is the top news of June 3, 2021:

PTI sources in the government have told the news agency that the Defence Ministry today cleared a mega project to build six conventional submarines for the Indian Navy at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore, a decision aimed at narrowing the gap with growing naval prowess of China.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The DAC is the Defence Ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee on Friday kept the key policy interest rates unchanged once again at record low levels, ensuring the bank loans do not get costlier and handed out special cheap loan facility to covid-battered contact-intensive hospitality sector.

It also promised to be accommodative to the needs of the economy as the country continues to recover from the second wave of Covid-19.

The Repo rate has been maintained at 4 per cent while the reverse repo rate is at 3.35 per cent.

It, however, cut the economic growth forecast for the current fiscal 2021-22 to 9.5 per cent from the earlier 10.5 per cent and projected retail inflation to go up to 5.1 per cent in the current year.

Ending widespread speculations over II PUC (Class 12) exams in Karnataka, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that there will be no exams for the II PUC students in Karnataka.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Suresh Kumar said and I quote: The state government has decided not to hold the examination for II PUC. However, we are going ahead with the examination for the SSLC (Class 10) students affiliated to the state board. unquote.

He said students registered for the II PUC exams will be promoted using the grading system based on their performance in the previous year i.e I PUC examination. Instead of the usual marks system, students will be promoted with grades.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to hold the examination for the SSLC (Class 10) students possibly in the third week of July after assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation and in consultation with the experts.

