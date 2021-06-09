From the Newsroom: Karnataka govt to ease Covid curbs

From the Newsroom: Karnataka government considering easing of curbs in four to five different phases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 09 2021, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 17:32 ist
People not adhering to social distancing guidelines wait to receive a ration kit from a government office, amid a coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

In your evening news brief, Karnataka government considering easing of curbs in four to five different phases; Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada joins BJP and NIV scientist isolate two samples of the B.1.1.28.2 variant of cornavirus.

Here is the top news of June 9, 2021

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year, sulking Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday joined the BJP, heralding a new chapter in his political innings

Prasada, 47, a two-term Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, is expected to boost the BJP’s efforts in wooing the influential Brahmin community in the state which has been feeling alienated in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tenure where the Thakur community appears to be calling the shots in power. Prasada, who was one of the G-23 letter writers in the Congress, joined the BJP in the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hinting at the possiblity of an unlocking process in Karnataka from next week, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said that the state government is considering initiating the easing of curbs in four to five different phases.

To begin with, the government is considering the extension of existing shopping hours to 12 noon. Besides, it is also considering allowing people to visit parks for exercising.

Scientists at Pune’s National Institute of Virology have isolated and characterised a coronavirus variant from two travellers — one who returned from the UK and the other from Brazil — that exhibits increased disease severity in hamsters but doesn’t pose a public health problem at the moment.

The two samples of the B.1.1.28.2 variant are the only ones of its kind isolated by Indian labs so far. The variant was isolated from nasal/throat swabs from a traveller who returned to India from the UK in December 2020, and another who came back from Brazil in 2021.

Source: DHNS/ PTI

