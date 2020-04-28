Fruits, veggies to be sold at Nandini shops, parlours

Fruits, veggies to be sold at Nandini shops, parlours

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru ,
  • Apr 28 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 19:40 ist

Deputy Director of Horticulture Raghu B said that the fruits and vegetables grown by farmers of the district will be sold at Nandini parlours with the assistance of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). This ensures the elimination of middlemen and connect farmers to customers directly, he observed.

"Due to the lockdown, farmers are not getting a market or the right price for their produce. To ensure both a market and the right price, farm produce will now be sold in front of Nandini outlets where there is one," he added.   

He said that farmers can now sell their produce in 35 Bengaluru West, Nelamangala and Tumakuru Nandini shops, parlours and franchisees. For details call: 0816-2275189, 2970310.

Farmers may also call 99457 92725 (Tumakuru), 9686056705 (Gubbi), 9538272964 (Chikkanayakanahalli), 9448660766 (Kunigal), 9886896816 (Tiptur), 9880049755 (Turuvekere), 9535781963 (Koratagere), 9448448970 (Madhugiri), 9945735297 (Sira) or 9844042356 (Pavagada)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Fruits and vegetables
Nandini outlets

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 