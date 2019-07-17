FSI team inspects 'encroached' forest land

Following the direction by the High Court divisional bench, a team of Forest Survey of India (FSI) officials, led by the South Zone Regional Director Ashutosh, on Thursday visited the Northeast Range of forest near Narihalla reservoir to inspect whether a resort had come up on a portion of the forest land.

The Forest department officials had accused Rajini Lad, wife of late Ashok Lad (former Congress MLA Anil Lad's brother) of constructing a resort on the 47.24 acres of forest land near Narihalla reservoir and had reclaimed the same in 2013.

The forest department had filed a criminal case in Sandur court in this regard.

Rajini Lad had approached the divisional bench of Karnataka High Court questioning the forest department's action.

The court on Tuesday had directed the Forest Survey of India to inspect whether the petitioner had encroached upon the forest land and submit a report on the same on July 23.