Karnataka: Full-day classes for primary grades to begin

Full-day classes for primary grades in Karnataka from Tuesday

Along with full-day classes, the mid-day meal will be served for these kids at state government and aided schools

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 22:46 ist
Represenative image. Credit: iStock photo

Schools across Karnataka would function full day even for primary grades from Tuesday.

Following the recommendations by the Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19 in the state, the department of primary and secondary education has directed schools to conduct physical classes for grades 1 to 5 for half a day for the first one week.

From Tuesday, along with full-day classes, the mid-day meal will be served for these kids at state government and aided schools.

The officials of the department of public instruction are expecting more student turnout for physical classes from Tuesday as the midday meal would be served.

Meanwhile, the private unaided schools affiliated to central and other boards have decided to resume offline classes after the Deepawali festival. The state board schools have started offline classes and have seen 80% attendance.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Schools
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

 