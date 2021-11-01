Full-day classes for primary grades in Karnataka from Tuesday

Schools across Karnataka would function full day even for primary grades from Tuesday.

Following the recommendations by the Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19 in the state, the department of primary and secondary education has directed schools to conduct physical classes for grades 1 to 5 for half a day for the first one week.

From Tuesday, along with full-day classes, the mid-day meal will be served for these kids at state government and aided schools.

The officials of the department of public instruction are expecting more student turnout for physical classes from Tuesday as the midday meal would be served.

Meanwhile, the private unaided schools affiliated to central and other boards have decided to resume offline classes after the Deepawali festival. The state board schools have started offline classes and have seen 80% attendance.

Watch latest videos by DH here: