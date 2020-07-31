Furnish details on availability of ventilators online: Mangalore MLA U T Khader

Several poor patients are forced to move around in search of hospitals for treatment due to lack of availability of oxygen-supported bed facilities, ICU beds and ventilators, alleged Mangalore MLA U T Khader.

“What is the use of empty beds without the ICU and the ventilators for patients suffering from breathlessness? Among every 10 ventilators in hospitals, only two are reserved for Covid-19 patients,” Khader said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the district administration should furnish details on the availability of the ventilators online. The details should be uploaded daily. The beds in private hospitals should be converted into oxygen-supported beds. The district administration should control private hospitals, he said.

Further, he said the non-availability of sand had affected the construction of houses by the poor. The rich and influential purchase sand by paying Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per load.

Taking a dig at District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary’s statement on DC’s transfer, he said the minister should give reasons for the transfer.

“There is a rule that an officer should not be transferred before completing one-and-a-half-years to two years from a particular place. When I was the Minister, such transfers did not take place. How can development works be initiated if DC’s are transferred within six months. The DC has been transferred amid the Covid-19 situation.”

He asked, “Why have minister and MLAs failed to condemn the incident of miscreants issuing death threat to the DC (Sindhu B Rupesh) on social media?”