11 Ballari DC's office staff test positive for Covid-19

As many as 11 employees working in various wings of the Ballari Deputy Commissioner's office tested positive for Covid-19.
Two staff of the office tested positive for the virus a few days ago.
Due to this reason, all staffs of the deputy commissioner's office were subjected to Covid-19 test. Of which, the infection was confirmed in 11 people. With this, the number of employees who have tested Covid-19 positive rose to 13.
Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul who is under home quarantine and is working from home.