11 Ballari DC's office staff test positive for Covid-19

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Ballari,
  • Jul 21 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 13:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

As many as 11 employees working in various wings of the Ballari Deputy Commissioner's office tested positive for Covid-19

Two staff of the office tested positive for the virus a few days ago. 

Due to this reason, all staffs of the deputy commissioner's office were subjected to Covid-19 test. Of which, the infection was confirmed in 11 people. With this, the number of employees who have tested Covid-19 positive rose to 13.

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul who is under home quarantine and is working from home.

Ballari
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

