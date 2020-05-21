11 persons from Ballari test positive for COVID-19

A total of 11 people including seven women, three men and one other who returned from Mumbai's fish market tested positive for COVID-19, said Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul.

Among women are a nursing mother and a pregnant woman. The infections have been confirmed in six people from Ballari city, three from Rupanagudi in Ballari taluk and two from Chaganur.

A nine-month-old of the nursing woman is with its grandparents. The child's throat swab will be collected in consultation with the expert doctors and will be sent for lab testing, he explained.

About 187 people including 49 people who are the primary contacts of the infected have been kept at a quarantine centre.