3 people injured after petrol catches fire in Ballari

3 people injured after petrol kept at home catches fire in Ballari

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS, Ballari,
  • Mar 21 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 12:49 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay)

Three people, including a Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences' medical superintendent, sustained injuries in a blast that took place after petrol kept at home caught fire on Friday night. 

Venkanna, his wife and daughter were injured in the incident which occurred around 10.30 pm. 

"Venkanna whose condition is said to be critical has been sent to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. His wife and daughter are out of danger. They are being treated at VIMS hospital", said Dr Mariraj Jeera.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vijayanagar
Karnataka
Ballari
Bengaluru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

 