A 61-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Karnataka's Ballari on Tuesday morning.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The deceased, a resident of Satyanarayanapet of the city, had recently undergone open-heart surgery in Bengaluru. He returned to Ballari on May 4 but was admitted to VIMS due to breathing problem.

He was tested positive for COVID-19 on May 17.

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul confirmed that the elderly man died in the wee hours of Tuesday.