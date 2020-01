Mother and her daughter were charred to death after an LPG cylinder explosion at a house in Sanjeevirayan Kote village of the taluk on Monday morning at around 7 am.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Parvathamma(55) and her daughter Huligemma(35).

The firefighters arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

The rural police brought the charred bodies out of the kitchen of the house.