BJP targets 10L turnout for Ballari ST rally

Days after the Bommai-led BJP government hiked quota for Dalits and scheduled tribes, the saffron party is gearing up for a massive state-level rally of scheduled tribes in Ballari on November 20.

More than 10 lakh people are expected to attend the rally at G Square City premises on Sunday, Minister for ST Welfare B Sriramulu said on Friday.

“The Congress did nothing for the welfare of Dalits and tribes. They just treated them as vote banks. The Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, keep crowing social justice but they have done precious little to empower the disadvantaged and marginalised sections,” the minister charged.

“Siddaramaiah should understand that the BJP has real guts and it showed in ample measure by increasing the quota for the SC/STs,” Sriramulu said.