Debt-ridden couple, daughter end lives in Haveri district

The man had availed loans of Rs 14.5 lakh for his daughter's education and marriage expenses

DHNS
DHNS, Savanur (Haveri district),
  • Feb 23 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 05:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Unable to repay mounting debts, a couple and their daughter ended lives by hanging themselves at their house Tonduru in Savanur taluk of the Haveri district in Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased are: Hanumanthgouda Patil (54), his wife Lalitha Patil and their daughter Netra Umashankar (23). Ranebennur Rural SI Mahantesh is said to have foiled their bid to end lives by consuming poison on Wednesday.

But the bodies of all three were found hanging in a room of their house on Thursday morning.

Gouda had married off his lone daughter to Umashankar, a resident of Davangere seven months back. Hanumathgouda is said to have availed loans to tune of Rs 14.5 lakh for his daughter's education and marriage expenses. He was planning to clear his debts by selling his house and 1.5 acres of farm. But due to flaws in Pahani entries he couldn't sell them.

